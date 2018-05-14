President Donald Trump on Monday thanked the man hailed as a national hero for grabbing an assault rifle from a suspected gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House last month.

Trump called James Shaw Jr. on Monday morning to “commend his heroic actions and quick thinking,” according to White House Deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

Last month, a gunman wearing only a jacket opened fire on customers inside a Waffle House restaurant where Shaw had just arrived minutes earlier.

Shaw was able to take the weapon after the two briefly wrestled on the ground. The shooting left four people dead and at least four others injured. The suspected gunman, Travis Reinking, was arrested and is awaiting a mental health evaluation.

Shaw burned his right hand after grabbing the hot barrel of the AR-15. He was also grazed by a bullet along his right arm.

Shaw, 29, started a GoFundMe page for the victims of the shooting hours after it took place. The page has already raised more than $240,000.

Shaw has been publicly lauded by celebrities and politicians for his brave actions. In several media appearances since the shooting, Shaw claims he was only thinking about “survival” and doesn’t consider himself a hero for his actions.

He previously told CNN's Van Jones it wasn't his place to "judge" why Trump hadn't successfully contacted him sooner.

"I know [the president] has a busy agenda, a busy schedule."

Shah told reporters Monday he did not know if there were plans to bring Shaw to the White House.

The Nashville native works for AT&T and has a 4-year-old daughter. Shaw’s alma mater, Tennessee State University, recently created a scholarship in his name.

A separate scholarship started by journalist Yashar Ali has raised more than $221,000 to pay for Shaw's daughter's education.

The White House had previously praised Shaw’s actions and Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that Shaw was an “American hero” shortly after the shooting occurred.

Until Monday’s call, President Trump had not spoken or tweeted about Shaw.

Shaw did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.