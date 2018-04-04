Tucked away in the footnotes of history, she is referred to in police records as Witness #43.

And for five decades, most people had no clue what Mary Ellen Ford saw on April 4, 1968.

At the time, a 21-year-old Ford was a waitress and cook at the famed Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would stay to take part in the civil rights protests sweeping the South.

Ford opened up on "Today" for the first time in decades — on the eve of the 50th anniversary of King's assassination — to describe what she witnessed and how her life was forever changed. Her own brother only learned five years ago that she was at the motel when a sniper's bullet claimed King's life, altering the course of a movement.

Ford is etched into the pages of history via a famous photo after the shooting. She is seen in white, her right arm folded across her waist as other workers wait anxiously for an ambulance to arrive.

"I never even talked about it, because I do — I get so emotional," she told NBC News' Craig Melvin.