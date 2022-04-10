New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for Covid-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson announced on Sunday afternoon.

“This AM, @NYCMayor woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has come back positive,” press secretary Fabien Levy posted on Twitter. “At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be cancelling [sic] all public events for the week.”

Levy added that Adams, 61, will continue to work remotely and “immediately begin taking the anti-viral meds offered for free to NYC residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these meds to take them as well.”

The announcement came a week after Adams attended an annual high-profile dinner at the Gridiron Club in Washington, D.C. last weekend, which turned into a super-spreader event with at least 67 attendees testing positive for COVID-19, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Adams was in the state capital of Albany as recently as Saturday for meetings with lawmakers.

Last month, the mayor lifted the vaccine mandate for indoor businesses, dining and events throughout New York City, following similar moves in Seattle and Boston.

According to the CDC, subvariant BA.2 of the omicron variant of COVID-19 now accounts for more than 70 percent of new cases of the virus in the U.S., though cases remain low nationally. The BA.2 variant has also fueled a recent rise in cases in New York City, but hospitalization and death rates throughout the city remain low.