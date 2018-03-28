North Korea's Kim Jong Un visited China, state media says

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un traveled to China for talks with that country’s president, Xi Jinping, Chinese and South Korean news agencies said early Wednesday.

There had been speculation that it was Kim aboard a train, believed to be one used by Kim's father, that arrived in Beijing on Tuesday. Xinhua, China's state media agency, did not answer that question, but did report Wednesday local time that the North Korean leader had met with Xi.

Police in tactical gear block a road leading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Tuesday in Beijing. Mark Schiefelbein / AP

The trip is believed to be Kim's first trip outside North Korea since he took power in 2011.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap also reported that Kim visited China from Sunday to Wednesday along with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, citing North Korea’s state-run radio station.

Xinhua called it an unofficial visit. It said Xi held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China is North Korea’s neighbor and most important ally.

Xinhua said Kim visited China at the invitation of Xi.

In a statement Tuesday night, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "The Chinese government contacted the White House earlier on Tuesday to brief us on Kim Jong Un's visit to Beijing. The briefing included a personal message from President Xi to President Trump, which has been conveyed to President Trump.

"The United States remains in close contact with our allies South Korea and Japan. We see this development as further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea."

The Trump administration has encouraged China to increase pressure on North Korea, and in September China ordered North Korean-owned businesses to close and imposed limits on oil to North Korea.