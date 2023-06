Beloved Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin, best known for his work on "Little Miss Sunshine," died in California this week, according to family members.

He was 89.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," according to a family statement to NBC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back.