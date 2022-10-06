One person has died and multiple victims found after report of a stabbing on Las Vegas Strip, police say

One person has died and at least six victims have been found following a report of a stabbing in front of the Wynn Casino on the famed Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, police said.

Las Vegas police tweeted a news alert which said the report of the stabbing, shortly before noon, occurred “in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. At this time, at least six victims have been located. One victim has been declared deceased.”

In another tweet, police said a suspect was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

