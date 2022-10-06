IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One person has died and multiple victims found after report of a stabbing on Las Vegas Strip, police say

Authorities have reportedly taken a suspect into custody, Las Vegas police said.
Police on the scene of a stabbing that took place in front of a casino on Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday.
Police on the scene of a stabbing that took place in front of a casino on Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday.KSNV
By Antonio Planas

One person has died and at least six victims have been found following a report of a stabbing in front of the Wynn Casino on the famed Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, police said.

Las Vegas police tweeted a news alert which said the report of the stabbing, shortly before noon, occurred “in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. At this time, at least six victims have been located. One victim has been declared deceased.”

In another tweet, police said a suspect was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

