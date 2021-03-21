The LAPD tried to change its image after Rodney King. Here's what a photographer saw.

For two weeks in 1994, Joseph Rodriguez barely slept.

The Brooklyn-born documentary photographer was assigned to cover the Los Angeles Police Department for The New York Times Magazine. It was a rare opportunity, one that offered an unheard-of level of access as the department was looking to rehabilitate its image in the three years since the beating of Rodney King.

Of the hundreds of images Rodriguez made, only a handful were published in the final spread. Now, nearly three decades later, a much wider selection is on view in an online exhibition at the Bronx Documentary Center through March 26 and is published in a hardcover book, ”LAPD 1994.”

The images offer a stark look at the fraught nature of policing, especially for a department as embattled as the LAPD was in 1994. Rodriguez found himself both in the precinct and going on all manner of calls, from domestic violence disputes to gang busts.

“Whenever you get access like that, you have to take advantage of it because it rarely comes around,” Rodriguez said.

A complicated and nuanced portrait emerges of the department and its fractured relationship with the community. Rodriguez embedded with the Rampart division, which would become embroiled in a corruption scandal a few years later.