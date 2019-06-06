Breaking News Emails
Students at Brigham Young University may soon face a latte temptation after Starbucks announced plans to open a location across from the school's Provo campus.
Brigham Young University is "founded, supported, and guided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," the Mormon church that teaches its parishioners to avoid hot drinks such as coffee and tea.
Starbucks, which confirmed its plans to open the location in 2020 to the Salt Lake Tribune on Tuesday, is full of menu items that directly contradict that doctrine. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
The church's teachings come from a guideline on health called the "Word of Wisdom," which comes from doctrines that discourage Mormons from partaking in addictive substances or "hot drinks," which the church has interpreted to mean tea and coffee.
Caffeinated beverages could also be in violation of the Word of Wisdom due to possible health risks and its "subtle addiction," according to a post on the Latter-day Saints' website from 1990.
Brigham Young University declined to comment to NBC News.