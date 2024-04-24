Senate passes aid for Ukraine and Trump witness details salacious stories: Morning Rundown

The Senate passes crucial aid for Ukraine in a $95 billion package. The Supreme Court takes up an abortion care fight in Idaho that could have national implications. And runaway military horses cause chaos as they careen through London.

Here’s what to know today.

Congress has finally passed Ukraine aid — but is it too little, too late?

The Senate voted 79-18 to pass a $95 billion package to provide critical aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of GOP infighting over whether to continue funding Ukraine’s defense against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the additional $60 billion in aid as giving his country “a chance at victory.” The bill also includes $26 billion in assistance to Israel and humanitarian relief in Gaza, and $8 billion for security in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific. President Joe Biden has vowed to swifly enact the package into law.

In Ukraine, the race is now on to ensure that military aid gets to the front lines in time to make a difference to troops trying to ward off the advancing Russian army. The news of the aid package finally passing Congress has offered Ukraine some relief and renewed hope of victory, with the war now in its third year. But in the streets and trenches, those who spoke with NBC News espoused a view shared by many Western military analysts: That much damage had already been done and that the billions of dollars in supplies would only go so far to resolving Ukraine’s problems.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your morning. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

More coverage of the vote in Congress:

Also included in the bill is a provision that threatens to ban TikTok in the U.S. if its China-based owner doesn’t sell the platform. But don’t expect a ban to happen before the 2024 election.

before the 2024 election. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell celebrated the passage of aid to Ukraine but blamed Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump for a monthslong delay.

Clash over abortion care and emergency room treatment for women reaches Supreme Court

Supreme Court justices will consider today whether a near-total abortion ban in Idaho unlawfully conflicts with a federal law aimed at ensuring certain standards of emergency medical care for patients, including pregnant women. The decision will not only affect Idaho, but also other states like Texas that have enacted similar abortion bans that abortion rights advocates say clash with federal law.

Under the Idaho law, which went into effect when the Supreme Court rolled back Roe v. Wade, anyone who performs an abortion is subject to criminal penalties, including up to five years in prison. However, there is an exception if an abortion is necessary to protect the life of the pregnant woman.

A federal law enacted in 1986 requires patients receive appropriate emergency room care, and the Biden administration argues that care should include abortions in certain situations. Reporter Lawrence Hurley lays out the challenges and appeals that elevated this case to the Supreme Court.

Trump trial witness details salacious stories

Donald Trump’s hush money trial continued yesterday with David Pecker, the former CEO of AMI and publisher of the National Enquirer, returning to the witness stand to describe how the publication “embellished” stories about some of Trump’s opponents during the 2016 presidential campaign. That included a piece about the father of Sen. Ted Cruz being involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. And according to Pecker, then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was heavily involved.

During yesterday’s trial, prosecutors also sought to implicate Steve Bannon, a top adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign, but Trump’s team objected and said they had no notice that Bannon was being considered as a co-conspirator.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors urged Judge Juan Merchan to hold Trump in contempt for violating his gag order by attacking witnesses and others. Merchan opted to rule on the gag order later.

Among those in attendance at Tuesday’s trial: A trio of teens who decided to spend their day off of school at the Centre Street courthouse.

Read a full recap of what happened on Day 6.

Last week, as Trump’s trial took place, Maxwell Azzarello set himself on fire outside the courthouse and later died. His actions left those who knew him in “total disbelief” and wondering what drove him to his actions. One friend described the Azzarello as smart, funny, charismatic and the most intelligent person he had ever met. Here’s what else friends and former colleagues said.

Runaway military horses race through London, with one seemingly covered in blood

Jordan Pettitt / Press Association via AP

Two British military horses — one of them apparently covered in blood — were seen galloping loose and riderless through central London this morning.

The animals broke free during regular exercises, and a number of people and horses were injured during the incident at the heart of the British capital, according to a statement from the British Army.

It’s not clear why or how the horses escaped, but one of the areas in which they were seen is patrolled by the Household Guards, an elite army mounted unit that takes part in the king’s birthday and other ceremonial parades.

After being filmed and photographed careening past downtown landmarks and running into several vehicles during the morning rush hour, the Army said the animals had been contained and returned to camp.

Columbia protest encampment to continue with fewer tents after deadline to clear out passes

Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

Columbia University said early this morning that student protestors had agreed to take down “a significant number of tents” but protests will continue. It follows a midnight deadline set by school President Minouche Shafik, who said that ‘’alternative options’’ would be considered to clear the encampment.

The university said protesters had agreed to ensure anyone not enrolled at Columbia would leave campus, the encampment would follow fire safety rules, and discriminatory or harassing language would be prohibited.

Protests are spreading at campuses across the U.S. with encampments established at the University of Michigan, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and California State Polytechnic, Humbolt. Follow live updates here.

FDA says bird flu virus fragments found in pasteurized milk

The Food and Drug Administration said it’s still safe to drink pasteurized milk after announcing fragments of the bird flu virus were found in the drink. The findings come amid an outbreak of the H5N1 strain of bird flu that has been detected in dairy cow herds in eight states.

However, the presence of fragments of the virus in samples of pasteurized milk isn’t cause for concern, the FDA said. A positive result doesn’t necessarily mean that live, infectious virus has been found, and the pasteurization process “is likely to inactivate the virus.” The FDA is specifically testing whether pasteurization inactivates bird flu in cow milk and expects findings to be available in the “next few days to weeks.”

FBI director rejects Trump’s vow to investigate political rivals

In a wide-ranging interview with NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt, FBI Director Christopher Wray rejected former President Donald Trump’s vow to investigate political rivals and broke with Trump over the characterization of Jan. 6 defendants as “hostages.” On conducting investigations, Wray said he would not allow his agents to launch any investigation that doesn’t comply with “our rules, our procedures, our best practices, our core values.”

Wray, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, also discussed an array of national security threats, including from terrorism, cyberattacks and TikTok. In addition, he said the FBI is coordinating with college campuses to make them aware of antisemitic threats and possible violence in connection with ongoing protests.

Read more and watch the full interview here.

Politics in Brief

Airline refunds: A federal rule announced today will require airlines to quickly give cash refunds — without lengthy arguments — to passengers whose flights have been canceled or seriously delayed, the Biden administration said.

Chuck Todd analysis: Interest in the upcoming presidential election is alarmingly low, according to the latest NBC News poll. That has its own consequences up and down the ballot, chief political analyst Chuck Todd writes. Read the full analysis here.

Pennsylvania primaries: Progressive Rep. Summer Lee fended off a primary challenge in a race that served as an early test of how Democratic voters feel about the Israel-Hamas war and concerns over rising antisemitism. And in a high-stakes Senate battle, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican Dave McCormick are officially set to face off this fall.

Gun rights: Tennessee lawmakers passed a measure that would allow school staff to carry concealed handguns on school grounds. The bill now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

New York politics: Expelled former Rep. George Santos announced that he was ending his independent campaign for a seat in Congress.

Want more politics news? Sign up for From the Politics Desk to get exclusive reporting and analysis delivered to your inbox every weekday evening. Subscribe here.

Staff Pick: A lesbian archive inside a Brooklyn brownstone

Lesbian Visibility Week seemed like the perfect time to shine light on the work of the Lesbian Herstory Archives, a nonprofit that has been gathering, preserving and providing access to a trove of Sapphic history since 1974. Located in a brownstone on a tree-lined street in Brooklyn, the archives houses books, newspaper clippings, films, photos, posters, oral histories, clothing and other memorabilia that helps visitors understand the lives and rich history of lesbians and other queer women.

When I visited the archives last month, I felt like a proverbial kid in a candy store among so much “herstory.” My favorite items included an issue of Vice Versa, a lesbian magazine published in the 1940s, and a poster from a 1974 lesbian music festival in Michigan. — Brooke Sopelsa, NBC Out editorial director

Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

If you find yourself tossing and turning throughout the night, it may be time to invest in a great set of sheets. Here’s how to shop for bed sheets and 14 great options, starting at $50.

Sign up to The Selection newsletter for exclusive reviews and shopping content from NBC Select.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.