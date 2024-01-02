Fiery plane collision at Tokyo airport and winning Powerball ticket sold: Morning Rundown

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Five crewmembers have been killed in a fiery collision at Tokyo airport. Israel pulls some troops from the Gaza Strip. And which presidential candidate is spending the most on ads in Iowa?

Here's what to know today.

Plane engulfed in flames at Japan airport after collision kills 5

Reuters

A passenger plane collided with a coast guard aircraft and burst into flames as it landed at a Tokyo airport, killing five people, officials said. All 379 passengers and crew were able to make it out of the Japan Airlines plane, Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito said at a news conference. The coast guard pilot escaped but five crewmembers were killed, he added.

The aircraft was going to fly earthquake relief to Niigata prefecture on the country’s west coast after a series of strong tremors killed at least 48 people and left widespread damage, Saito said.

Dramatic footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed plumes of orange fire and black smoke engulfing the passenger jet as it landed at Haneda airport in the country’s capital.

Israel to withdraw some troops from Gaza

Five of the Israeli Defense Force’s military brigades will be withdrawing from the Gaza Strip this week, meaning some active duty troops and reservists will be allowed to go home and resume their normal jobs.

All told, the number likely amounts to thousands of troops leaving Gaza — at least temporarily. Israel hasn’t disclosed how many troops are fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF says the withdrawal will allow the military to pace itself for an expected long-term conflict and mitigate damage to Israel’s economy. But the military also took pains to signal that the move did not mean an end to active, intensive combat in Gaza or any reduction in Israel’s mission there.

More on the Israel-Hamas war Israel’s Supreme Court struck down a key party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive judicial overhaul. The court narrowly voted to overturn a law passed in July that prevents judges from striking down government decisions they deem “unreasonable.” Follow our live blog for updates.

South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack

Lee Jae-myung, the head of the main opposition Democratic Party in South Korea, received a non-life-threatening injury in a knife attack yesterday, officials said. Lee was conscious after the attack, and a police official in Busan described the wound as less than half an inch long. A male suspect was in custody, the official said.

South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung is attended to after being attacked in Busan on Tuesday. AFP - Getty Images

After the attack, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed “zero tolerance” for such violence, a spokesperson said. Here’s the latest.

Winning $842 million Powerball ticket sold

One of the largest Powerball jackpots in the game’s history was sold in Michigan, lottery officials announced last night. The ticket is worth $842.4 million (or $425.2 million in cash), the fifth-largest prize won in the game’s 30-year history. The winner purchased their ticket from the Food Castle in Grand Blanc, just south of Flint, the Michigan Lottery said, but the lucky winner hasn’t come forward.

Politics in Brief

JFK assassination: More than 60 years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, some information remains withheld from the public. This year’s presidential election could change that.

Iowa caucuses: The super PAC backing GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has become the top Iowa advertiser. Haley’s campaign is also pouring in ad money before the Jan. 15 caucuses.

The Year Ahead: 5 issues and trends to watch for at the state level

This year, 46 states will kick off fresh legislative sessions. Experts expect lawmakers to pick up where they left off on tackling workforce shortages and debating abortion rights and artificial intelligence. Here’s what else.

In Case You Missed It

