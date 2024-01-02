IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung attacked, injured by unidentified man, officials say

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to injure Lee’s neck.
South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung is attended to after being attacked in Busan on January 2, 2024
South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung is attended to after being attacked in Busan on January 2, 2024.AFP - Getty Images
/ Source: The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked and injured by an unidentified man during a visit Tuesday to the southeastern city of Busan, emergency officials said.

Busan’s emergency office said Lee was attacked as he visited the construction site of a new airport in the city.

It said Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown.

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to injure Lee’s neck.

Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol by a narrow margin.

The Associated Press