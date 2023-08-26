Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was likely caused by a congenital heart defect, family says

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James' cardiac arrest and collapse during a workout were caused by a congenital heart defect that can be treated and won't keep him from basketball, a spokesperson for his family said.

James, the son of basketball legend LeBron James, collapsed July 24 in Los Angeles and was rushed to a hospital.

Comprehensive evaluations by doctors found the probable cause "is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated," the spokesperson for the James family said in a statement.