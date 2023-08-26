IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was likely caused by a congenital heart defect, family says

Bronny, the son of basketball legend LeBron James, is expected to make a full recovery and return to basketball, a family spokesperson said.
PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 8: Bronny James #6 of Team USA looks on during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Bronny James #6 of Team USA during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon, on April 8, 2023.Sam Forencich / NBAE via Getty Images file
By Diana Dasrath and Phil Helsel

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James' cardiac arrest and collapse during a workout were caused by a congenital heart defect that can be treated and won't keep him from basketball, a spokesperson for his family said.

James, the son of basketball legend LeBron James, collapsed July 24 in Los Angeles and was rushed to a hospital.

Comprehensive evaluations by doctors found the probable cause "is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated," the spokesperson for the James family said in a statement.

LeBron James and his family poses for a photo during a ceremony to honor him becoming the NBA All Time Leading Scorer before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 9, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James and his family pose on the court at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, on Feb. 9.Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images file

"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future," the statement said. "We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

The incident happened at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

LeBron James' son Bronny in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

July 25, 202302:59

Bronny James, 18, plans to play basketball there. The incoming freshman was released from the hospital within three days.

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles credited the quick attention he received at the university when the medical emergency unfolded.

LeBron James, who has helped NBA teams win four NBA championship titles, plays with the Los Angeles Lakers. He and the Lakers won the title in 2020.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.