More snow means Buffalo Bills once again need help shoveling before a big playoff game

The Buffalo Bills are again asking their fans to lend a hand — and shovel — to clear snow in its stadium for Sunday’s playoff tussle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The organization on Thursday asked fans, known as the Bills Mafia, to help get the home field and stadium in Orchard Park game-ready.

“We’re going to need some snow shovelers (again)! Help get Highmark Stadium ready for our Divisional Round playoff game,” the team said in a social media post.

Orchard Park could see up to 8 inches of snow between Thursday night and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on Sunday will hover between 17 and 24 degrees, the weather service said.

The team said it would pay eligible shovelers $20 an hour and asked for help starting Friday afternoon.

The team relied on shovelers to help dig out before Monday's playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the weekend, a storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to the area, and Orchard Park took a direct hit.

While the field was clear in time for the game, the stands were another story. Many of the seats were still snow-covered at kickoff.

That playoff game was originally to be played Sunday but was postponed because of the severe weather, which prompted a travel ban for the area.

The Bills face the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl Champs, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The winner moves on to the AFC Championship Game.