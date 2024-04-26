Former N.Y. Giants lineman Korey Cunningham found dead at 28

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead at his New Jersey home on Thursday.

He was 28.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the Giants wrote on X Friday. “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

Clifton police told NBC News they responded to Cunningham's home around 1:15 p.m. Thursday after a family member reported not hearing from him. Police forced entry and "found him deceased," a spokesperson said.

“No indication of foul play at this time," the police spokesperson said, noting Cunningham’s death is under investigation.

No cause of death was disclosed.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound lineman from Alabama played college ball at Cincinnati and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

In his career he played for the Cardinals, New England Patriots and the Giants. He was released from the Giants last year and did not play in the NFL since.

The Patriots also shared a statement Friday saying the team was "saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Korey Cunningham."

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Korey’s family, teammates and all who mourn his loss," the team said.

Several former teammates shared tributes over the news of Cunningham’s passing.

Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh wrote on X: “I was in Arizona when we drafted Korey Cunnigham in 2018. He moved onto the NY Giants and was living in NJ this past year.”

“We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn’t on the team which doesn’t happen…ever. Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey….solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He’d tell stories and we’d laugh our asses off all night,” Pugh said.

“Today is a sad day but I’ll always remember the good times and the laughs,” he added. “Everyone who knew Korey Cunnigham was better for it. The world lost a great soul.”

Giants safety Jason Pinnock shared on his Instagram story: “This one hurt!! Regardless of what you was going through you wore the biggest smile!"

"You was the first person to come help me move when I was getting settled at NYG.. middle of camp & you frinding to be on the team & learn new playbook, you was the first at my house ready! Take care of yourselves & call your friends ppl. I love you brudda!" he added.