Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after he apparently flashes gun on social media once again

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is suspended again as the NBA reviews another video in which the superstar player apparently flashed a gun on social media.

Morant, 23, was reportedly seen on an Instagram Live video Saturday waving what appeared to be a firearm while riding in a car with a friend. Screen recordings and screenshots of the video were shared across social media platforms as spectators noted that the same behavior has previously caused Morant to miss games and paychecks.

The Grizzlies released a statement Sunday morning that they were aware of the video.

"He is suspended from all team activities pending League review," the Grizzlies said. "We have no further comment at this time."

Morant will not miss any upcoming games as the Grizzlies season has concluded, not having made it to the NBA finals. A representative for Morant did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

In March, Morant was suspended for eight games after he was seen on Instagram Live holding a gun at a nightclub. That suspension reportedly cost Morant more than $600,000 in salary.

At the time Morant released a statement through his representation that said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take some time away to get help.” Morant also spoke to ESPN in March, where he apologized to his team and family for his "bad decision."

"The gun wasn't mine," Morant said at the time. "It's not who I am, I don't condone any violence. But I take full responsibility... I can see the image that I painted, you know, over myself with my recent mistakes. But in the future I'm gonna show everybody who Ja really is."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Morant's behavior in March, "irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous."

"It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him," Silver said.