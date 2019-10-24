Houston Astros fire exec who taunted reporters about domestic violence

The Houston Astros fired an executive Thursday for yelling about a pitcher suspended for domestic violence at a group of female reporters during a clubhouse celebration after the team clinched a berth in the World Series.
The team said that, after conducting interviews, it had substantiated the claims made against Brandon Taubman, the team's assistant general manager, in an article in Sports Illustrated, written by Stephanie Apstein.
The Astros, the American League champions, had initially believed the claims were not directed toward any reporter and defended Taubman. That changed on Thursday.
"We were wrong," the organization said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct," the organization said Thursday. "The Astros in no way intended to minimize the issues related to domestic violence."
Apstein reported that Taubman shouted "Thank God we got Osuna!," along with some expletives, after the team clinched the division championship series against the New York Yankees. Roberto Osuna was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB's domestic violence policy before being traded to the Astros.
Sports Illustrated reported that one of the reporters was wearing a domestic violence awareness bracelet during Taubman's outburts.
Taubman issued an apology Tuesday for using "inappropriate language" in front of the group of reporters, hours before they played Game 1 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.
"In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate," Taubman said. "My overexuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue."
Major League Baseball, which has not commented on Taubman's firing, previously announced it was conducting an investigation into the matter.
"Domestic violence is extraordinarily serious and everyone in baseball must use care to not engage in any behavior — whether intentional or not — that could be construed as minimizing the egregiousness of an act of domestic violence," the MLB said in a Tuesday statement.
The Nationals lead the Astros 2-0 in the World Series ahead of Friday's Game 3 match.