J.J. Watt posts photos of wedding with soccer star Kealia Ohai

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt made it official with his forever Valentine when he married soccer star Kealia Ohai.
Watt and Ohai had a destination wedding in the Bahamas on Saturday, according to E! News. The 30-year-old football player posted a series of photos from the ceremony on his Instagram Sunday with the caption "Best day of my life. Without question."
In one of the photos, Ohai pointed to the back of Watt's popped collar which was embroidered with "Mr. Kealia Ohai."
The couple have been dating for three years and announced their engagement in May. Watt told Access in 2018 that they began as friends because her sister was married to one of his teammates.
"I think that's what a great relationship is built on, is just being really good friends first, and we built into a pretty incredible relationship," Watt said in his 2018 interview. "I'm really fortunate to have her."
Ohai began playing with the U.S. Women's national soccer under 20 team in 2009 and competed with them in the 2012 Women's World Cup. She was still playing for her college team at the time, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.
Ohai was drafted into the National Women's Soccer League in 2014 for the Houston Dash, where she played until her trade to Chicago earlier this year.
Watt made headlines in January after he called out a Houston ABC affiliate for writing about Ohai's trade and referring to her only as "J.J. Watt's fiancee" in their tweet.
"This headline is trash," Watt said on Twitter. "Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such. Be better than this."
The station apologized to Watt on Twitter, nothing that "Kealia Ohai is a soccer superstar who deserves her own headlines."
Watt was drafted by the Texans in 2011 and named Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in his first five seasons with the team.
He won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2017 after helping raise more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.