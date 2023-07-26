U.S. women’s soccer team live updates: Team USA faces the Netherlands in World Cup match

More on Team USA in the Women's World Cup
- Team USA is taking on the Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, where it's Thursday afternoon. The match is on Fox and Telemundo and stream on Peacock.
- The two-time defending champion U.S. started its quest for a third consecutive World Cup title with a ho-hum 3-0 win Friday against newcomer Vietnam.
- The Netherlands, ranked No. 9 in the world, could be a significantly more difficult challenge. The Americans beat the Oranje 2-0 in the World Cup final four years ago. The Americans are favored tonight but not by overwhelming margins
U.S. dominates possession for the first 8 minutes
The Americans dominated possession in the first 8 minutes. Even when the Dutch have taken possession, they're largely holding back with the ball and not crossing the midfield.
Crystal Dunn was able to deliver a dangerous pass to Alex Morgan in the box, but so far, unable to turn that into a goal.
USNWT hopes for a cake walk in the 'cake tin'
The USWNT and the Netherlands are facing off at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, a stadium known by fans as the "cake tin" for its resemblance to a baking pan. The stadium, which seats 34,500, usually hosts cricket and rugby.
Fans might just need their wellies in Wellington: The forecast is chilly and overcast — high of 53 degrees — with a chance of rain.
If history is any indication, U.S. has the advantage
Tonight's match marks the 11th time the U.S. and Netherlands have faced off and the third time at a major tournament.
Team USA has dominated the overall series with eight wins, one draw and one loss. And that loss, a 4-3 defeat, happened decades ago — in 1991 — in the first match between the teams.
The U.S. may have the winning record, but most of the W's came in matches decided by two goals or fewer.
The veterans keep it real, according to Carli Lloyd
The U.S. team features players 18 to 38, and that kind of diversity in experience can be helpful, with veterans keeping younger players focused, said all-time American great Carli Lloyd.
The New Jersey native recalled the moment in the 2015 tournament when then-youngster and now-veteran Julie Ertz was in tears after she gave up a penalty in the semifinals against Germany.
“In that moment, Julie Ertz started crying and getting emotional, and I turned to her and — I’m not going to use the language I used on the pitch — but I told her to ‘snap the [implied expletive] out of it,’” Lloyd told Fox. “It was blunt. It was direct.”
Ready for the Wellington wind
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Hello from inside the stadium!
We are seated just behind the bench. The wind is whipping around the pitch. It was raining just an hour ago.
The temperature says 52, but it feels a lot colder. Most of the U.S. players are wearing an extra layer or two warming up.
When U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski was asked yesterday about the variable weather, he told reporters they trained for all of it. Especially Wellington’s famous wind.
Starting for the U.S. tonight
Team USA is going with the same lineup it started for Friday's win over Vietnam.
The starting squad includes four players — Naeher, Dunn, Ertz and Morgan — who started against the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final, which the U.S. won, the USWNT said.
Injuries sideline Dutch stars
The Netherlands will most likely be without forward Lineth Beerensteyn, who was hurt early in her team’s 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament, when it plays the Americans on Thursday in New Zealand’s capital city, Wellington.
The Americans are the two-time reigning World Cup champions, and Netherlands coach Andries Jonker said on the eve of the match that “we would need a miracle” for Beerensteyn to be ready to play.
“And if that doesn’t happen, then she won’t participate,” he said.
The Netherlands came to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand already missing leading scorer Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured her ACL playing for Arsenal in December. The forward is the Netherlands’ leading scorer, with 95 goals.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken ready to dress the part of super fan
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is ready to cheer on Team USA.
He met with the athletes last night in Wellington and was given a team jersey.
(He was given No. 71 — a nod to his being the 71st U.S. secretary of state.)
Blinken's soccer stop comes as part of his diplomatic trip to Tonga, New Zealand and Australia.
Spain and Japan move on to knockout stage
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — As she has many times before, Jennifer Hermoso answered the call for Spain tonight.
She scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push La Roja past Zambia 5-0 on Wednesday, a victory that sent Spain and Japan into the Women’s World Cup knockout round.
Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in the tournament’s round of 16. They will play Monday in Wellington to decide seeding.
USWNT ready to roll
Olympic champion Canada comes back to beat Ireland 2-1
PERTH, Australia — After having conceded a goal directly from a corner kick against Ireland, Olympic champion Canada was in trouble today in its second game of the Women’s World Cup.
After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Nigeria in its opening match of the tournament, and with iconic forward Christine Sinclair on the bench, Canada’s hopes of advancing from the group stage were under threat.
Up against a determined Ireland, an inspired Katie McCabe and torrential rain at Rectangular Stadium, the odds were stacking up against the Canadians.
But with the character of Olympic gold medalists, a touch of fortune and some help from the bench, Canada recovered. Adriana Leon scored the decisive goal early in the second half to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 win that moved her country to the top of Group B and within sight of the round of 16.
Will vets start on sidelines again?
Several familiar names did not make the American starting 11 against Vietnam last week — perhaps in hopes of conserving energy and hiding tactics.
Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Kelley O’Hara were among the veterans who began Friday night’s match on the sidelines before they were substituted in later.
Rapinoe, 38, the Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner from the 2019 tournament, has already said she’ll retire at the end of the current NWSL season.
Both teams going for a second W
Both teams in tonight's showdown are looking for World Cup win No. 2. The Netherlands and the U.S. started the tournament with debut victories.
Technically, the Americans are ahead of the Dutch in Group E by virtue of goal difference — with the U.S. having beaten Vietnam, 3-0, and the Netherlands having netted a 1-0 win over Portugal.
A win by either side could give it a big leg up in winning Group E and possibly avoiding world No. 3 Sweden in the round of 16.
How and when to watch U.S. vs. Netherlands
Up next for the Americans is a game against the Netherlands, who may be out for revenge tonight. After all, it is the team the Americans bested in 2019 to capture a second straight World Cup title.
When: 9 p.m. ET (1 p.m. Thursday local time)
Where: Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand
How to watch: Match televised on Fox and Telemundo and streamed on Peacock.