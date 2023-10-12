NBA player Miles Bridges accused of throwing billiard balls at car, shattering windshield, while his kids were in it

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was accused of violating a protective order when he allegedly threatened the mother of his children.

The woman accused Bridges of throwing billiard balls at her vehicle — shattering the windshield and leaving dents — during a custody exchange, according to a criminal summons issued Wednesday.

The pair's children were in the car during the alleged incident.

Bridges' girlfriend also yelled and kicked the vehicle while the children were inside, the summons states. Bridges, 25, allegedly told the victim that if she went to the police he would "take everything from her and withhold child support," according to the document.

Representatives for Bridges did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

The incident happened on Oct. 6, but wasn't reported until Oct. 10, according to NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The summons accuses the NBA star of violating a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. Bridges is expected to appear in court on Nov. 13.

There is also an arrest warrant that was issued for the basketball player on Jan. 2. A spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant is not related to the criminal summons.

The Hornets told the news station that it was "aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information."

The allegations come more than a year after Bridges was arrested for allegedly assaulting a girlfriend in front of their two children in June 2022. He initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed it to no contest and was sentenced to three years probation.

Following that court case, Bridges was suspended without pay for the first 30 games of the 2023-24 season, with 20 games credited. He will still miss the first 10 games of the upcoming season.