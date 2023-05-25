Shaquille O’Neal served with FTX-related lawsuit at Miami Heat playoff game after dodging servers for months

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

After somehow successfully avoiding it for months, Shaquille O’Neal was finally served papers on Tuesday in a legal battle over his involvement with a failed cryptocurrency exchange.

The hard-to-miss, 7-foot-1 superstar had been dodging plaintiffs targeting him and other celebrities like Tom Brady and Larry David who had endorsed FTX, the now bankrupt crypto business.

A plucky process server finally got Shaq, an analyst for TNT, at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Miami where the hometown Heat battled the Boston Celtics.

The Heat play their homes games in Kaseya Center, a building that —until the collapse of the Sam Bankman-Fried venture last year — had been named FTX Center.

“He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” the plaintiff's attorney, Adam Moskowitz, told the NBC sports platform Pro Football Talk.

“We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting booth where fans were right next door.”

O'Neal is the target of another lawsuit over his involvement with the NFT/crypto offering, the Astrals Project, according to the lawyer.

“The allegations in the new crypto complaint are very serious and detail how him, his son and his business partner all founded this NFT Metaverse and he made promises every week that he would be extremely involved, so the value of the NFTs would grow greatly,” Moskowitz said. “Once the FTX fraud was revealed, he ran away and has not been heard since.”

A representative for O'Neal could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

The Hall of Fame hoopster has previously said that he, as "just a paid spokesperson," shouldn't be held accountable for failed ventures.