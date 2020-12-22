Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologizes for maskless strip club visit

Just two days after Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was pictured partying maskless at a strip club on Sunday, he issued an apology for what could become his second Covid-19 safety violation of the year.

In an apology posted Tuesday on Twitter, Haskins said he spoke to Washington head coach Ron Rivera on Monday and "took full accountability for putting the team at risk."

"It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action," Haskins wrote.

In a second tweet, Haskins added he apologized for "creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push."

Haskins has since hidden all of his social media from the public, but multiple media outlets — including the Associated Press and the official NFL Network — saw the tweets and reported on them. NBC News has not seen the original tweets.

Here’s the apology Washington QB Dwayne Haskins tweeted about his maskless strip-club visit before his account disappeared. pic.twitter.com/oI0XO4mfnM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020

Haskins was already fined nearly $5,000 in October for violating Covid-19 protocols after making reservations for a family friend at the team's hotel, but in that case the exposure risk was avoided because the reservation was discovered and canceled prior to the friend's arrival.

It is unclear whether Haskins will be punished by the NFL or the Washington Football Team for Sunday's apparent Covid-19 protocol violation. NFL rules say that players and personnel may not go to establishments with more than 10 people, and it is not yet known if the strip club contained more than 10 people.

A spokesperson for the NFL told NBC News that, as of now, Haskins will still be able to play in this upcoming Sunday's game despite the maskless strip club visit. But his team could still discipline him for conduct detrimental to the organization due to a Covid-related protocol violation.

Sean DeBarbieri, a spokesperson for the Washington Football Team, said, "From the team’s perspective, we are aware of the social media posts and were in contact with the NFL yesterday."

"We’re going to keep the rest of this in-house. We’re fully focused on our game on Sunday against Carolina," DeBarbieri said.