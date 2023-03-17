'The Wire' star Lance Reddick dies from natural causes, publicist says

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick, 60, died Friday, his publicist said.

Police were called to a home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, around 9:30 a.m. Authorities said they could not confirm the person's name.

Mia Hansen, the actor's publicist, said Reddick "passed away suddenly" and that it was from "natural causes." She did not provide further details.

"Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time," Hansen said in a statement.

Reddick was best known for his portrayal of a Baltimore police lieutenant, Cedric Daniels, in the acclaimed HBO drama "The Wire," which ran from 2002 to 2008. Most recently Reddick starred as Charon in the John Wick movie franchise. The movie's stars were in the midst of a press tour for "John Wick: Chapter 4" ahead of its release in theaters on March 24.

Reddick, from Baltimore, Maryland, also appeared in the "Resident Evil" television series, "Godzilla vs. Kong," and "One Night In Miami."

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher Reddick.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.