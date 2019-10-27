Breaking News Emails
Two massive wildfires are flanking Northern and Southern California, as power outages expand, almost two hundred thousand people are under evacuation orders, and tens of thousands of acres burn.
North of San Francisco, new evacuation warnings were issued early Sunday as the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County scorched 30,000 acres and remains only ten percent contained.
The fire, fueled by winds in the area that topped 93 miles per hour, has already destroyed 79 homes, including at least 31 home, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the weather service said.
The winds, which are reaching hurricane levels, are making the fire harder to contain and creating spot fires. Almost 300 trucks and 10 helicopters are working to contain the flames.
The Kincade Fire, which began Wednesday, has prompted the largest evacuation in the history of Sonoma County, California’s wine country, NBC Bay Area reports.
Nearly 90,000 people were evacuated Saturday, as the fire jumps over highways and roads jam up with people trying to flee. As of Sunday, approximately 180,000 people were under evacuation warnings from the Kincade Fire, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.
“This is the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff’s Office can remember,” the sheriff said on Twitter. “Take care of each other.”
In Southern California, the Tick Fire in Los Angeles County is 65 percent contained, but still at 4,615 acres, L.A. County Fire Department said Sunday. 10,000 structures remain threatened as at least 22 have succumbed to flames and 27 more have been damaged.
L.A. County says 925 firefighters remain on the scene, and three have been injured.
As crews work to stop the fires largely in the northern part of the Los Angeles County, almost a million Californians had their lights turned off, and the precautionary blackouts could ultimately hit more than 2.5 million Californians. The state's largest power utility, PG&E, is triggering the intentional power outages in an effort to prevent further wildfires.
“The next 72 hours are going to be challenging,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said. “I could sugarcoat it, but I’m not."