Two people are dead and another injured after a small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Oregon on Tuesday night, officials said.

Multiple people called 911 reporting seeing a small plane spiraling toward the ground and crashing in Newberg, about 23 miles southwest of Portland, just before 7 p.m. local time, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area and found the plane had crashed through the roof of a residential home, the fire and rescue service said. Part of the aircraft was found inside the home, with the rest of it in the backyard, it said.

Initially, firefighters found two occupants in the plane, with one pronounced dead on the scene. The other occupant was transported by helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital with serious injuries.

After crews were able to "gain additional access" to more of the aircraft, they found a third occupant who had died.

Initially, firefighters did not believe anyone had been inside the home when the plane crashed, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. Firefighters had performed multiple searches of the residence and confirmed there were no occupants, it said.

However, later interviews with the homeowners revealed that there had been multiple people inside the home when the aircraft crashed, but they said they were all able to evacuate safely, the fire and rescue service said.

The Red Cross provided assistance to the family, who authorities said have been displaced from their home.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to investigate, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.