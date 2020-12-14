2 missing after roof collapses in Louisiana salt mine

The roof of a Louisiana salt mine collapsed early Monday, leaving two workers unaccounted for, the mine’s operator said.

Cargill, the food production giant, said in a statement that 16 other workers at its Avery Island mine were evacuated and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the collapse remained unclear and the company said the facility, located roughly 30 miles south of Lafayette, was shut down for an investigation into the incident.

The Advocate, a local newspaper, reported Monday that federal inspectors have issued more than 50 safety citations at the mine in the last year, according to data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

An inspection that began last month found several rescue device violations for underground personnel, while in September, inspectors cited the facility for hazardous waste, unattended equipment, training issues and emergency stop devices on conveyers, according the Advocate.

It wasn’t clear if the violations played a role in Monday’s collapse. A Cargill spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.