22 U.S. service members injured in helicopter incident in Syria

Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured Sunday in a “helicopter mishap” in northeastern Syria, U.S. Central Command said.

No enemy fire was reported in the incident, the military command said in a brief statement.

Of the 22 injured, 10 were evacuated to "higher care facilities," according to the statement.

The cause is under investigation, and the statement did not elaborate on the circumstances.

U.S. forces are operating in Syria to fight the Islamic State terrorist group.

Earlier this month, Central Command said that it and partner forces carried out 17 operations in May in Syria that killed two Islamic State operatives and led to the detention of 20 others. Central Command has said its local partners in the country are the Syrian Democratic Forces.

A civil war in Syria broke out in 2011. The United Nations in 2022 estimated that more than 306,000 civilians have been killed in the country since the armed conflict began. More than 12 million have been displaced, either internally within Syria or outside the country, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency.