At least three people were killed and several more were injured by a car that appears to have crashed into pedestrians in San Diego early Monday, according to local authorities.

The vehicle drove into pedestrians in an underpass on B Street near San Diego City College around 9 a.m., police said.

Police said of the nine victims, three are dead, two are in critical condition, and four are in unknown condition.

Police said people sleep under the overpass and that there are "tents and belongings" where the car drove onto the sidewalk, plowed through pedestrians and then went back onto the road.

The driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old male, is cooperative and is being evaluated for possible impaired driving and may have attempted to render help shortly after stopping his car, police said at a press conference.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.