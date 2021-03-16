3 dead in shooting at Georgia massage parlor, suspect on loose

Three people were fatally shot and others were injured in a shooting at a Georgia massage parlor Tuesday afternoon. Officials were looking for the shooting suspect who fled, a sheriff's official said.

Cherokee County sheriff's deputies responded to the business around 5 p.m. and found multiple gunshot victims, sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said.

Two were dead at the scene, and three others were injured, he said. The three injured were taken to a hospital, where one died.

A motive in the shooting is unknown.

The suspected gunman is on the loose, and the sheriff's office released photos and asked anyone to call 911.

Cherokee County is about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.