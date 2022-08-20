3 family members, including a toddler, killed in Missouri house explosion

Three family members, including a 3-year-old girl, were killed in a house explosion caused by a gas leak, authorities in Missouri said.

The explosion occurred around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, about 160 miles southeast of St. Louis. Corey Coleman died that same day at a hospital, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement.

Coleman's 3-year-old daughter died at a hospital Thursday. The girl's mother, Myranda Gale Golden, 22, also died, the sheriff's office said in an update on Friday.

It's believed that the explosion was caused by propane gas that filled the home either from a gas cook stove or a gas water heater, according to authorities. It's not clear what the ignition source was that ignited the gas.

The explosion has been ruled an accident and foul play is not suspected. It remains under investigation.

Six other people were injured, including the couple's 6-month-old daughter. The sheriff's office said they are all hospitalized in stable condition.

"Please pray for this family and everyone who was involved in this incident. This incident was beyond tragic and struck this community hard," Sheriff Britton Ferrell said in a statement.