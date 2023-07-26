3 Marines found dead in vehicle at North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning

The three Marine lance corporals who were found dead in a vehicle at a North Carolina gas station Sunday died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday determined the deaths of Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office did not provide further details.

Sheriff Alan W. Cutler said he was saddened by the "timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably."

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time," he said in a statement.

The Marines were found in a vehicle at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead, about 30 miles southwest of Camp Lejeune, where they were based, the sheriff's office and Marine Corps said.

Deputies were investigating a separate missing person case when they received a call just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday from the mother of one of the Marines who said he had not arrived on a scheduled flight to Oklahoma, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The mother said she spoke with her son's unit supervisor who said that someone was en route to the Speedway to look for the Marine, according to authorities.

Just after 9 a.m., deputies were told that the Marine and two others were found in the vehicle at the gas station.

The three men were members of Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, the Marine Corps said.

Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, released a statement this week saying, "My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia."

The families of Dockery and Kaltenberg declined to comment on Wednesday. The family of Garcia could not immediately be reached.