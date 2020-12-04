3 U.S. Marshals, one suspect wounded in Bronx shootout, sources say

Three U.S. Marshals and a suspected gunman were wounded in a shooting early Friday in New York City, according to three law enforcement sources.

Deputies were in the Bronx when they were searching for a suspect believed to be linked to shooting a State Trooper in Massachusetts last month during a traffic stop, the sources said, based on preliminary information.

Three U.S. Marshalls were shot by a wanted suspect in the Bronx. WNBC

Law enforcement officials said gunfire broke out, which left the suspect critically wounded and multiple Marshals with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how severe the injuries were, but law enforcement officials said the Marshals were in stable condition.

The U.S. Marshals were hospitalized at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, NBC New York reported.

