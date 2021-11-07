Toddler killed by stray bullet in Oakland highway shooting

A toddler was killed Saturday afternoon after being struck by a stray bullet on a highway in Oakland, California, officials said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a white Lexus was traveling southbound on Interstate 880, near Filbert Street, when the car was suddenly hit by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was rushed to the Oakland Children's Hospital, where they later died, officials said.

California Highway Patrol said the child, whose identity has not been released, was 3 years old. NBC Bay Area reported that the child was 23 months old.

Officials believe the family was not the intended target. An investigation is ongoing.

Saturday's shooting follows another deadly incident in the city. One person died and three others were injured in East Oakland on Friday night, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.