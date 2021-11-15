5 teens hospitalized after shooting near Colorado high school

Colorado authorities said multiple people were shot and at least five teenagers were hospitalized Monday after a shooting at a park near a high school in Aurora.

The five people who were transported to a local hospital ranged in age from 14 to 17, the Aurora Police Department said in a series of tweets just before 1:30 p.m. local time.

The shooting occurred at Nome Park in central Aurora, about 10 miles east of downtown Denver, and an unknown suspect escaped the scene, APD wrote.

Nearby Central High School was "on a secure perimeter" and not on lockdown, APD said in a later tweet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.