5 UAW picketers hit by a car while striking in Michigan

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Five United Auto Workers union picketers were struck by a car in a hit-and-run while protesting in Michigan Tuesday, police say.

The driver of a dark colored Chevrolet HHR was attempting to exit the General Motors facility on Bristol Road in Genesee County, but was blocked by picketers, the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County said in a news release.

The driver then drove through the line of picketers, hitting five people and fled the scene, police said.

The victims suffered minor injuries and one was transported to a local hospital.

“Investigators are in the process of identifying the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle,” police said.

As of Thursday, the investigation is ongoing.

The UAW, the largest union in the U.S. auto industry, went on strike Sept. 15 against the Big Three automakers — Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis.

So far, about 18,300 workers are involved in the strike, which is 12.5% of the UAW's 146,000 force. That number of strikers may grow, the union warned, if significant progress isn’t made in negotiations by Friday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Among the union's demands are a 40% wage hike over four years, beefed-up retirement benefits and full pay for a shortened 32-hour workweek, down from 40.