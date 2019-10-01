Breaking News Emails
An Arizona man was arrested in connection to the death of his 6-year-old son after he told investigators he poured hot water down the boy's throat to rid the child of a demon, according to NBC affiliate KVOA in Tucson.
Pablo Martinez told police that he was performing an exorcism on the little boy Thursday because the child "was demonic and had a demon inside of him," KVOA reported, citing court documents.
The boy's adoptive mother, Romelia Martinez, told detectives that her son "had been acting demonic" and her husband offered to give the boy and their other child a bath. She told police that she could hear gurgling coming from the bathroom and when she opened the door she saw Pablo Martinez holding the 6-year-old underneath the faucet in the bathtub, according to KVOA.
Romelia Martinez said she yelled at him to stop and he told her that "he had to do it." She then called 911, telling the operator that at that time her husband was attempting CPR and poured cold water on the child.
Pablo Martinez told investigators he poured hot water down the boy's throat to try to "cast out the demon" and said that he witnessed the boy have an "unnatural fit of rage." He said the child was under the water for five to 10 minutes, the outlet reports.
Pablo Martinez told investigators that he thought the hot water was working to cast out the demon, KVOA reports. He was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge.
Police found the child in a room propped against a pillow. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to the court documents, the boy had burn marks on 15 percent of his body, including his head, elbows, and forearms.
The family lives on the Pascua Yaqui reservation near Tuscon. The reservation and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department did not immediately return requests for comment.