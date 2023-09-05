Accused Gilgo Beach killer sued over labor violations in New York

Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann is being sued by New York state’s Department of Labor for allegedly failing to pay outstanding damages for violating labor laws, court documents show.

Heuermann and his architecture firm RH Consultants & Associates owe $68,560.84, according to the lawsuit filed by Commissioner of Labor Roberta Reardon.

The lawsuit filed in the New York County Supreme Court says Heuermann and his firm underpaid an executive assistant from 2017 to 2018. The employee is owed a little over $20,000 in unpaid wages, according to an exhibit filed in the suit.

Heuermann and his firm agreed agreed to settle unpaid wages, interest, damages and civil penalties amounting to $84,945.84, in 2021, two years before Heuermann was arrested and charged with murder, according to the suit. Heuermann previously made a payment of $16,385.

Heuermann, 59, was arrested in July and charged with three killings discovered almost 13 years ago. The remains were found on Gilgo Beach, south of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home, in 2010.

More human remains have been found on Gilgo Beach, and officials have said that the cases remain under investigation.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office in Sumter County, South Carolina, said it was investigating if the disappearance of a woman missing from there is connected to him

Heuermann is charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, whose remains were found in December 2010 as authorities searched for another missing woman.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Heuermann is in custody at the Suffolk County jail, online records show.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.