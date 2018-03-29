Breaking News Emails
Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was called into question by the popular podcast "Serial," can get another shot to prove his innocence, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals ruled Thursday.
Two years ago, Syed won a post-conviction hearing meant to pave the way for another trial. But Maryland prosecutors filed an appeal trying to stop it, arguing that there was no new evidence in the case.
The decision by Maryland's second-highest court, however, kicks the case back to the Circuit Court for a new trial. Syed has been in prison for nearly 20 years.
His attorney, Justin Brown, tweeted his excitement moments after the 138-page ruling was released.
The first season of "Serial," in 2014, dove into the question of Syed's potential innocence in the 1999 murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Now 36, Syed is currently serving a life sentence in prison.
Chief Judge Patrick Woodward wrote that Syed's original attorney during his initial trial in 2000 failed to call a witness named Asia McClain, which "prejudiced Syed's defense."
The Maryland Attorney General's Office did not immediately say whether it would appeal the ruling.
McClain had testified at Syed's post-conviction hearing, saying that despite writing two letters and submitting an affidavit for the 2000 trial to then-defense attorney Christina Gutierrez, no one ever reached out to her.
She said that she was with Syed in the library at the time prosecutors pinned him to Lee's murder.
Syed and Lee were seniors at the same Baltimore high school. Prosecutors claimed that after Lee began dating someone new, Syed strangled her in a fit of rage, then dumped her body in a city park.
During the original trial, prosecutors largely used the testimony of an individual who said he helped Syed dig a hole for Lee's body and cellphone records putting him in the area where the body was buried.
There was no eyewitness testimony or physical evidence from the scene linking Syed to the murder. But testimony from a mutual friend of Lee's and Syed's was used to help corroborate the cellphone records indicating where Syed had supposedly been when Lee was killed.
The podcast was downloaded more than 5 million times and raised doubts around the country about whether he committed the crime.
As the case gained worldwide attention because of the podcast, Brown tried to get Syed freed on bail, but that was denied in 2016. He said he would consider a new effort to win Syed bail.