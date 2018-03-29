Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was called into question by the popular podcast "Serial," can get another shot to prove his innocence, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals ruled Thursday.

Two years ago, Syed won a post-conviction hearing meant to pave the way for another trial. But Maryland prosecutors filed an appeal trying to stop it, arguing that there was no new evidence in the case.

The decision by Maryland's second-highest court, however, kicks the case back to the Circuit Court for a new trial. Syed has been in prison for nearly 20 years.

His attorney, Justin Brown, tweeted his excitement moments after the 138-page ruling was released.

WE WON THE APPEAL. #FreeAdnan — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) March 29, 2018

The first season of "Serial," in 2014, dove into the question of Syed's potential innocence in the 1999 murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Now 36, Syed is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

Chief Judge Patrick Woodward wrote that Syed's original attorney during his initial trial in 2000 failed to call a witness named Asia McClain, which "prejudiced Syed's defense."

The Maryland Attorney General's Office did not immediately say whether it would appeal the ruling.