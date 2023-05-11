Yes, it was a "baad call," the Enid Police Department in Oklahoma confesses.

Two police officers from the Enid department this week followed the cries for “help” and were surprised to learn the sounds of distress were of a different nature — a boisterous goat.

The Enid Police Department released body camera video on its Facebook page of officers David Sneed and Neal Storey responding Monday to what sounded to them like shouting from someone who needed immediate assistance.

The footage captures an officer saying, “It’s a person. That’s a person.” The officer then begins running.

Another voice is then heard saying, “It’s a goat," while the officers arrive at a farm where they share a hearty laugh.

An officer said on the video, “I’m standing outside … I hear it. I don’t know if it’s an animal or a person.”

The officer continues, “But sure enough we were walking over here, and I’m like, that’s a person."

An officer then says, "From a long distance, sounds like help.”

The officers were responding to a report of someone yelling for help, police said in a tongue-in-cheek statement.

They "began walking toward the faint sound of someone yelling. As they got closer, Officer Sneed could hear a distinct yell for ‘help,’” police said. “Running toward the sound, the two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends.”

“Sometimes a call can really get your goat,” police said.

Enid is about 90 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.