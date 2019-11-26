Airspace violation in Washington, D.C., White House was on temporary lockdown

The Secret Service said the lockdown was due to a "potential violation of the restricted airspace."

Lockdown lifted at White House after reported airspace violation

Nov. 26, 201901:16

By Minyvonne Burke and Pete Williams

The White House and the U.S. Capitol were put on temporary lockdown following an airspace violation in Washington D.C., according to law enforcement sources.

The North Lawn of the White House was temporarily cleared.

The lockdown began shortly before 8:30 a.m. and was lifted at about 9:12 a.m., according to the Capitol Police.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the brief lockdown was due to a "potential violation of the restricted airspace in the National Capital Region."

Officials were continuing to monitor the situation, but the aircraft "is not considered hostile at this time," the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a tweet at 9:28 a.m.

"Our jet fighters are on site and responding," NORAD wrote.

