Amanda Davies, daughter of ‘One Life to Live’ actor Erika Slezak, dies

Amanda Davies, the daughter of “One Life to Live” actor Erika Slezak, has died. She was 42.

A rep for Slezak confirmed Davies’ death to TODAY.com on Jan. 29. No additional information or cause of death was given at this time.

Davies had portrayed the teenage version of her mom’s “One Life to Live” long-running character, Victoria “Viki” Lord, in flashback scenes in the early 2000s. According to her IMDB page, she also appeared in a 2011 short film titled “The Gift.”

Slezak portrayed Victoria on the ABC soap in over 2,000 episodes from 1971 to 2013.

Slezak shared Davies with husband, British actor Brian Davies. The couple, who have been married since 1978, are also parents to son Michael Davis.

The family has yet to make a public statement regarding Amanda Davies’ death.

Following news of Amanda Davies’ death, many Slezak fans expressed their condolences on X.

“This just broke my heart. My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children,” producer Michael Fairman tweeted.

“Praying for Erika Slezak and her family during this time. Im so sad to hear about this news,” user @LukeLauraGH added.

Another user, @SouthernGh, shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo and wrote, “Former #OLTL actress and QUEEN Erika Slezak has suffered the loss of her daughter, Amanda Davies. My heart goes out to Erika and her entire family. Erika is arguably the best actress in the history of daytime drama. We all feel this grief and pray for all those impacted.”

One fan wrote that they were praying for the family amid this terrible loss.

“Sending my condolences to Erika Slezak and her family on the loss of her daughter. Praying for them that they have the space and support they need at this time,” @lcsoaptweets tweeted.

@Ruth1_8 wrote that they were “praying so hard” for Slezak after the death of her daughter.

“Erika Slezak brought us all so much joy day in and day out for decades. To think of her living in the worst pain possible is devastating,” the user tweeted. “Losing your child has to be the worst nightmare & pain imaginable. My heart breaks for her. Praying so hard.”