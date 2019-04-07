Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 7, 2019, 4:51 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

An American tourist and her safari guide who were kidnapped last week in southwestern Uganda were found safe Sunday, according to a top Ugandan military official. They had reportedly been held by captors who were demanding $500,000 in ransom.

Kimberly Endicott was kidnapped in Uganda and released less than a week later. Facebook

Kimberly Sue Endicott, 35, of Southern California and the guide, Jean Paul Mirenge Remezo, were found in Ishasha on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the official told NBC News on Sunday. They are being interviewed by police, the official said. The kidnappers escaped and are still at large, Ugandan government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said in a tweet.

The tourist and her guide were allegedly abducted at gunpoint on Tuesday evening by four men wielding guns and dressed in military uniforms, officials said.

Endicott was identified by several friends who told KNBC in Los Angeles that the trip to Uganda was on her bucket list.

Queen Elizabeth National Park, on the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is one of the country's most popular destination for its lions, elephants, hippos and proximity to gorilla habitats.