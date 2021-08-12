Another lawsuit filed against former youth baseball coach, accusing him of sexual misconduct

A former Staten Island youth baseball coach, who's been accused of molestation by several former players, was hit with another lawsuit this week, this time by a New Jersey man alleging sexual misconduct in the mid-1970s.

"Joe Doe2" filed a New York state civil complaint, accusing Anthony Sagona of forcing him to masturbate in front of the coach in 1974 or 1975 when the plaintiff was 14 or 15 years old and living on Staten Island.

He is now the eighth former player to accuse Sagona, 70, of wrongdoing, the New Jersey man’s lawyer, Bradley Rice, told NBC News on Thursday.

Rice said his client was a standout pitcher as a child on Staten Island, but developed arm issues — allegedly prompting his Babe Ruth League coach Sagona to ask the youngster if he masturbated.

"Sagona explained that masturbating 'tenses' the muscles (and) would prohibit plaintiff's arm from properly healing," according to the lawsuit.

And in the most disturbing allegation made by the New Jersey man, he said he was invited to Sagona's home and was greeted by the coach in his basement, wearing a bathrobe.

"Sagona then instructed plaintiff to pull his pants down and fondle his genitals while Sagona watched ... as plaintiff followed Sagona's instructions, Sagona's hands were hidden from sight and were likely masturbating himself during this episode," according to the complaint.

"At this juncture, plaintiff became completely disturbed by this incident and left Sagona's home. Shortly thereafter, and coupled with plaintiff's injuries, plaintiff stopped playing baseball altogether."

Coach Tony Sagona stands on the sidelines of a Jersey Shore Warriors game on July 14, 2018. Josh Verlin

The retired Sagona now lives in Boca Raton, Florida, and maintains his innocence, his attorney, Aidan O'Connor, said.

"Mr. Sagona categorically denies any and all of these allegations of any sexual abuse," O'Connor said Thursday.

Lawsuits filed against Sagona have been made possible by new laws that have adjusted statutes of limitations.

For example, Sagona, who also coached basketball, was sued in New Jersey in December, 2019 by two former basketball players a day after the Garden State opened a two-year window during which accusers can file civil complaints against alleged abusers. Those lawsuits would've been previously barred by the state’s statute of limitations.

A similar window opened in 2019 in New York, called the Child Victims Act, allowing Rice to file lawsuits against Sagona on behalf of four former baseball players, three of whom recounted their stories to NBC News. The deadline to file lawsuits under the Child Victims Act is Saturday.

O’Connor denied these allegations in 2019 interview, saying, “there was no sexual abuse of any kind.” Of the lawsuits filed in August of 2019, Bruce Ackerman, of Pashman Stein Walder Hayden PC in Hackensack who represented Sagona said “The allegations are denied.”

O'Connor detailed the difficulty of his client being forced to defend himself against civil allegations that are more than four decades old.

"It's very hard to find witnesses to say 'where were you' or to deny that you were somewhere 40 years ago,"he said. "People's parents have died. People who could have been witnesses have died. There's a statute of limitations for a reason, to protect against people making claims decades after they happen. It makes it very difficult to defend these kinds of cases. "

Babe Ruth Inc., based in Hamilton, New Jersey, and the Great Kills Babe Ruth League were also named as defendants in the Staten Island lawsuit.

Telephone and email messages for Babe Ruth Inc. were not immediately returned Thursday. The league's Great Kills chapter in Staten Island is defunct.