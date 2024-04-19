Arm and torso believed to belong to slain Milwaukee teen found along Lake Michigan

More human remains were discovered Thursday that are believed to belong to a 19-year-old Wisconsin woman who was dismembered and slain after going on a date with the suspect, police said.

A person found a torso and arm shortly after 7:30 a.m. on a remote stretch of tree-lined beach of Lake Michigan, according to a statement from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to have washed ashore and were found about a quarter-mile from an apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in the slaying of Sade Robinson, also of Milwaukee. The two went on a date April 1, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint filed last week.

Sade Robinson. Milwaukee Police Dept.

Since the day after the date, body parts have been found in several locations.

A severed right leg was found April 2 near a 100-foot bluff by the water’s edge in Warnimont Park in Cudahy. It has been preliminary identified as belonging to Robinson, the complaint says.

Unidentified remains were discovered April 5, 6 and 7, in one area of Milwaukee, city police said.

A human foot found was found April 6 adjacent to train tracks appeared to belong to the same person as the right leg, the complaint said.

All the human remains found in Milwaukee are believed to belong to Robinson, but that has not been formally confirmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anderson, who was arrested during a traffic stop April 4, remained at the Milwaukee County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $5 million bail, according to jail and court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation into Robinson’s death is ongoing. The sheriff’s office has contracted and scheduled a sonar detection boat that will further search Lake Michigan for her remains, officials said.