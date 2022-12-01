Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown, former Buccaneers wide receiver, in Florida for alleged battery

Florida police are seeking to arrest former Buccaneers and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, authorities said Thursday, in connection to an alleged domestic battery incident in Tampa.

The incident unfolded Monday at about 1:30 p.m. EST when Brown and an unidentified woman "were involved in a verbal altercation at a home in South Tampa," according to a Tampa police statement.

"At some point later on, the argument turned physical, after the suspect threw a shoe at the victim," the statement continued. "The suspect also attempted to evict the victim from the residence and locked her out of the home."

Brown is wanted for alleged battery and police have a court-ordered warrant for his arrest, officials said.

Antonio Brown attends a Party at Vision Lounge on March 4, 2022 in Atlanta. Prince Williams / WireImage file

A representative for Brown could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

The wide receiver was last on an NFL field on Jan. 2 when he famously took off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and pads during a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The bare-chested player gestured toward fans while leaving the field, and possibly his NFL career. No team has signed the mercurial 34-year-old so far this year.

If no one signs Brown, his career will end with 928 receptions, good for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.

His best seasons were in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform (2010-18) when he led the NFL in TD catches (15) in 2018 and in receiving yards in 2014 (1,698) and 2017 (1,533).

He was once accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by his former trainer. Brown denied the allegation and the civil complaint was later settled.