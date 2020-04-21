Watch live: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gives coronavirus update

Arrest warrant out for anti-social distancing pastor after incident with bus, protester

Rev. Tony Spell is being accused of backing up a bus dangerously close to a protester near his church in Center, Louisiana.
Image: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Baton Rouge
Pastor Tony Spell drives a bus with local residents as they leave at the Life Tabernacle megachurch after attending Easter mass challenging state orders against assembling in large groups to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Baton Rouge Louisiana on April 12, 2020.Carlos Barria / Reuters

By David K. Li

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Rev. Tony Spell, the Louisiana pastor who has defied state orders against large gatherings, for allegedly nearly hitting a protester with his church bus.

Spell will be charged with aggravated assault for backing his bus too lose to a protester, in a confrontation caught on tape, police in the city of Central said.

The incident happened on Sunday on the side of the road in front of the suspect's Life Tabernacle Church.

Prosecutors were in talks with Spell's representatives on Monday night, negotiating a self-surrender, police said.

Spell has openly defied bans on gatherings of more than 50 people. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the restriction on March 16 in an effort to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn't immediately clear who was representing Spell. His attorney, 59-year-old Jeff Wittenbrink, was reportedly hospitalized last week for COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus.

