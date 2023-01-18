Billie Eilish has requested a restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her parents' California home earlier this month and professed his love for her.

The 21-year-old “Ocean Eyes” singer said she feared for her safety and that of her family after a man named Christopher A. Anderson, 39, showed up at her parents' home on at least five occasions, according to a petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In the request, Eilish alleges Anderson entered her family’s home Jan. 5 “unannounced and uninvited.”

The filing states that he stopped at the residence multiple times between Dec. 22 and Jan. 5.

On the last occasion, he jumped over the gate onto the parents’ property and broke into the interior of the home where the artist grew up, the petition states. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.

In one incident, on Dec. 29, he approached the family’s gate and left a white flower and a handwritten note in which he “professed his love” for Eilish, her father, Patrick Mead O’Connell, wrote in a declaration attached to the filing.

He "claimed that at some point in time Billie had been watching Mr. Anderson and writing songs about Mr. Anderson, and that Mr. Anderson really wanted to meet Billie,” O'Connell wrote.

Eilish said she does not know Anderson and had no prior relationship or communication with him.

Multiple police reports were filed with the Los Angeles Police Department after the alleged incidents.

Eilish said this isn’t the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact her family, stalked them and made declarations of love or threats of violence against her.

“I worry that someday one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members,” she wrote in the petition.

She added that she has suffered emotional injury as a result of the harassment and no longer feels safe returning to her childhood home and visiting her parents there.

The order seeks to bar Anderson from harassing her and contacting her in person or via social media platforms. Eilish also requested that Anderson stay at least 100 yards away from her, her parents, her brother, her home, her workplace and her car.

According to the filing, she has an emergency protective order in place following the Jan. 5 break-in.

It's not immediately clear if Anderson has a lawyer.

NBC News has reached out to Eilish's representative and attorney for comment.

In February 2021, Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against another man accused of harassing her outside her family’s home and sending a letter containing a death threat. Prior to that, she got a temporary restraining order against another man who allegedly showed up at her parents’ home seven times.