Boat found off Mexico in search for missing Baltimore sailor as wife says 'we remain hopeful'

The vessel of the missing Baltimore sailor, who set out to sea with hopes of breaking multiple world records, has been located, according to Mexican authorities, as his wife says she's holding out "hope" that he's found safe after being missing at sea for two weeks.

Donald Lawson, a 41-year-old experienced sailor, had planned to travel from Acapulco, Mexico, to Central America’s west coast, through the Panama Canal and to Baltimore, in his a 60-foot racing trimaran called “Defiant,” but experienced engine issues and headed back to Mexico, his brother Quentin Lawson Sr., 39, said Tuesday.

Mexico's Marine Secretary Office said Tuesday they started to search for Lawson on Friday, and his vessel was located 275 nautical miles from Acapulco.

However, bad weather conditions amid the Pacific's hurricane season have hindered authorities from reaching it, the spokesperson said.

Captain Donald Lawson. Kim Hairston / The Baltimore Sun / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

There are three boats from the Marine Secretary’s Office trying to reach the boat, plus an aircraft. The office noted it's unclear if Lawson is on the boat or not.

The office said it is hoping the weather clears up to allow search and rescue crew to reach the boat.

NBC News has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard to confirm the boat sighting.

The sailor’s wife, Jacqueline Lawson, said in a statement Tuesday evening to NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore: “We are aware of unconfirmed reports that Donald’s sailboat, Defiant, may have been spotted by the Mexican Navy.”

“We are not giving up hope and we are remaining hopeful of his return,” she said. “He is an experienced sailor who is well-equipped to expertly handle these types of challenging weather conditions in the Pacific. We are continuing to pray that Donald will be found and will soon return home safely to his family, friends, and sailing supporters.”

Lawson wanted to become the first African American to circumnavigate the globe alone in a sailing vessel no longer than 60 feet, his brother said.

In his journey, he set off from Acapulco on July 5 and a “storm knocked out one of his engines” on July 9, his brother said.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a report from Lawson’s wife on July 21. She told authorities her husband said on July 12 that he was “experiencing electrical/mechanical issues with his sail boat and was headed back to Acapulco.”

The last communication with him was reported to have been approximately 275 nautical miles offshore of Acapulco on July 12, Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel of Coast Guard District 11, based in Alumina, California, said. According to Quentin Lawson, the family last communicated with the sailor on July 13.

Quentin Lawson said data from his brother’s vessel showed he drastically reduced speed late July 12, when he was traveling with the wind at around 11 knots. But then he changed course and began traveling against the wind, and his speed reduced to 2.9 knots.

“I believe something happened at that moment,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to turn out of the wind into the wind when you’re on emergency route to turn back.”

Mexico’s Maritime Search and Rescue unit is leading the search and rescue operations, the Coast Guard said.