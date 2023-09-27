Bruce Springsteen postpones all shows in 2023 due to peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen will not be able to perform for the rest of this year, the rock icon announced Wednesday, as he continues to fight a peptic ulcer.

Earlier this month, the 74-year-old Springsteen called off a string of September shows in the hopes of recovering enough to resume touring with an eight-gig Canadian run starting Nov. 3 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice," according to a statement from Springsteen and The E Street Band.

"With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

The Boss vowed to be back on stage in the new year.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," Springsteen said in a statement. "I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

