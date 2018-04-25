Bush was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. His longtime wife, Barbara Bush, died on April 17. He was hospitalized a day after her funeral.

Bush has a rare syndrome that mimics Parkinson's disease. In a surprise, Bush greeted some of the hundreds of mourners at Barbara's funeral. He is the nation's oldest living president.

"President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes," the statement said.

"He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital," the statement said.

The Houston Rockets led the Timberwolves by three games to one before Wednesday night. They went on to win the game and the series, eliminating the Timberwolves from the playoffs.