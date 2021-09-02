Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community.

Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Orders were lifted in seven areas in El Dorado County on Thursday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire. Three more areas in the county had evacuation orders downgraded to evacuation warnings, officials said.

Stephanie Lockhart of North Tahoe Fire knocks down hot spots in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2021. Fred Greaves / Reuters

Only a few days earlier on Monday, mandatory evacuation orders hit residents and tourists of South Lake Tahoe, a resort city of about 22,000. There were no changes to that order on Thursday.

Pushed by strong winds, the fire had crossed two major highways and burned mountain cabins as it swept down slopes into the Tahoe Basin, NBC Bay Area reported. Nearly two dozen helicopters and three air tankers dumped thousands of gallons of water and retardant on it earlier this week, officials said.

The Lake Tahoe area bustles with tourists all year. It offers beaches, water sports, hiking, ski resorts and golfing. South Lake Tahoe is known for outdoor activities, while at the nearby Stateline, Nevada, tourists can gamble at major casinos.

The fire has burned toward Lake Tahoe from the southwest along California Highway 50, climbing over a Sierra Nevada summit and descending into the Tahoe Basin, according to NBC Bay Area.

Residents in parts of Douglas County, Nevada, were under evacuation orders Tuesday evening because of the approaching flames.

They were also instructed to turn off sprinkler systems before leaving their homes amid worsening drought conditions across the West. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared states of emergencies Monday because of the Caldor Fire’s persistent trek toward Lake Tahoe.

Chief Thom Porter, director of Cal Fire, said earlier this week that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other — both this month — with the Caldor and Dixie fires.

The Dixie blaze, the second-largest wildfire in state history, had covered 859,457 acres and was considered 55 percent contained on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the fire was about 65 miles north of the wildfire near Lake Tahoe, officials said.

The Caldor Fire has threatened about 32,000 structures while destroying more than 800 structures, officials said. As of Thursday, three highways remained closed because of the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

On Thursday, officials said about 15,300 firefighters were battling 16 major wildfires in California. The threat of fire is so widespread that the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests in California would be closed until Sept. 17.